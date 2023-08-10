The Los Angeles County Museum of Art welcomes the Ray Fuller Band on Friday, Aug. 11, from 6-8 p.m. as part of the Jazz at LACMA series. Fuller, a guitarist, composer, music director and producer, has worked with Anita Baker, Natalie Cole, Quincy Jones, George Duke, Boney James, Branford Marsalis, Jeff Lorber, and Bebe and Cece Winans. He has also performed on television and film soundtracks including “The Bodyguard,” “Leap of Faith,” “Thelma & Louise,” “Boomerang,” “Captain EO” and “The Prince of Egypt.” Admission is free for the outdoor concerts on the museum’s Smidt Welcome Plaza. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org/event/jazz-lacma-ray-fuller-band.