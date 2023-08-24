Fans of Pokémon are invited to the Japan House L.A.’s free outdoor movie night with “Detective Pikachu” on Friday, Aug. 25, from 7-9 p.m. in Ovation Hollywood’s Central Courtyard. Enjoy snacks, prizes and the “Pokémon X Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft” exhibition. Japan House is also celebrating its fifth anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 4-8 p.m. with “Bridging Cultures: Inspiring Futures” at Ovation Hollywood. The free event will feature performances by guitarist Miyavi, drummer Yoyoka and the Asano Taiko drumming group and tsugaru shamisen player Mike Penny. Enjoy Japanese street and festival foods, teas and desserts, and Japanese beer and sake for purchase. 6801 Hollywood Blvd.