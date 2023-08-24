Skylight Theatre Company presents the new play “Hungry Ghost” by Lisa Sanaye Dring running from Saturday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 1. The thought-provoking story delves into the lives of Dean and Amanda, who are ready to start a family. Dean’s estranged mother has left them a secluded house in the woods where the couple has settled. Their plans suddenly take a twisted turn when the new home is burglarized by a mysterious hermit who haunts the forest. Showtimes are 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday; and 7:30 p.m., Monday. Tickets start at $20. 1816 ½ N. Vermont Ave. (213)761-7061, skylighttix.org.