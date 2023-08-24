Join Holocaust Museum L.A. for “Remembrance of Things Present,” a production of stories by survivors on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 4-5:30 p.m. In collaboration with The Braid, a nonprofit producing educational Holocaust theater programs, the stories of the descendants of survivors, once kept secret, will be brought to life. Audiences will discover how the son and grandson of legendary Tuvia Bielsky, who led a Jewish armed resistance against the Nazis, live up to his legacy. They will wrestle along with a daughter as she sees that having her father give testimony to the Shoah project video archive has reopened deep psychological wounds. They will also be inspired by the daughter of a French Resistance fighter who has carried her mother’s example into her own activism. 100 The Grove Drive. To RSVP, visit holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/remembrance-of-things-present.