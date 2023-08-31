Hollywood Roosevelt’s new Shirley Brasserie

A new and vibrant French theme restaurant, Shirley Brasserie, has opened at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in The Barish’s former location.

My husband and I visited the new restaurant last weekend and remarked how the light and bright interior welcomes diners.

The restaurant, named after Shirley Temple, according to the restaurant manager, harkens back to the 1930s when the precocious movie star tap danced down the stairs inside the hotel with actor and dancer Bill “Bojangles” Robinson.

The hotel, which opened in 1927, was named for President Theodore Roosevelt. Thanks to financing from a group in the entertainment industry that included Louis B. Mayer, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and Sid Grauman, it’s still one of the most visited spots in Hollywood.

The dining space at Shirley Brasserie exudes a Spanish Colonial Revival design style with soaring ceilings, columns and artistic detailing. The tables with starched white linen tablecloths add an air of sophistication and gauzy window treatments allow more light into the venue.

Opening chef Craig Hopson, previously with The Strand House in Manhattan Beach, curates an array of comforting French classics, like long crusty baguettes with soft cultured butter to go with escargot, onion soup, Niçoise salad, duck confit and grilled steaks.

Bartenders at the large bar separating the restaurant from the hotel’s beautiful lobby, make an array of pretty cocktails. The Vieux Carré is a fusion of rye whiskey and rum, and the pink Roosevelt 75 is crafted with Bordiga Occitan gin, amaro, zesty lime, a touch of hibiscus and finished off with a splash of Prosecco.

All go nicely with a cheese and charcuterie board, or bowl of onion soup made with beef consommé with melted Gruyere cheese and croutons.

I ordered a glass of Chateau De Chaintres Rosé made from Cabernet Franc grapes to enjoy with the seafood platter. Grown in the heart of Saumur-Champigny, the wine offered aromas of ripe strawberries, with a good amount of minerality and a wisp of orange creamsicle on the finish.

The seafood platter, served on ice, had four East and West Coast fresh oysters, four steamed shrimp, two types of crudos and Peruvian scallops in their shell bathing in bright citrus juice. In the center were three dipping sauces.

The culinary team makes their own horseradish enhanced cocktail sauce. I also enjoyed the unique red wine vinegar pearls. The raw fish crudos are made with fresh salmon and the other with chopped fresh tuna in coconut milk with sliced red onions and peppers. Both were delicious and paired well with a glass of Domaine de Bieville Chablis. Made from Chardonnay grapes, this lovely golden wine produces a fruity aroma and notes of ripe pear and apricot with each sip.

The restaurant’s open kitchen allows diners to watch the chefs grill fresh fish and prime meats over a flaming wood fire. The tender duck leg confit entrée was served on a bed of savory brick red lentils which were simmered in bacon, giving the lentils more depth in flavor.

From the wood-fire grill section, I selected the halibut, which was served on top of an earthy tasting green herb sauce. The crispy crust on top of the white fish had perfect grill cross marks, yet beneath was a beautifully moist and tender filet. The slightly chunky herb green sauce was loaded with flavors – chopped parsley, cilantro, basil, mint and possibly chives, garlic and onions.

Other grilled fish on the menu include wood-fire Ora King salmon and whole branzino. Grilled meat options include a ribe eye and New York steak, beef oxtail Bourguignon served with mashed potatoes, mushrooms and bacon, and a Burgundy red wine sauce is a hearty choice. A whole rotisserie chicken, lamb and pork chop round out the meat selections.

We added a side of wood grilled green beans enhanced with an ethereal mustard sauce that gave the beans pizzaz.

To finish our dinner, we ordered the uniquely wonderful Floating Islands dessert. Served in a bowl with vanilla anglaise sauce, two large meringue squares are topped with handful of fresh berries and chopped mint which melted in our mouth.

We ventured into the lobby before leaving and saw the stairway that Shirley Temple danced down, with a mirror from Marilyn Monroe’s cabana room midway up the steps. Some say her image appears when guests look into it.

The famed Roosevelt’s Blossom Ballroom, which was the venue for the first Academy Awards in 1929, is still bathed in rosy pink, and continues to be a popular event space.

Hotel guests and visitors lounged on comfortable couches and chairs while listening to a musical duo playing classic jazz in the lobby. The lobby steps back in time to Hollywood’s Golden Age, like a movie set with magnificent painted ceilings, shiny Saltillo tiled flooring, area rugs, a bubbling fountain, balconies and a roaring fire in the fireplace.

Be sure to visit the hotel’s outdoor pool to take a peek at the bottom filled with blue swirls. It was painted years ago by acclaimed artist David Hockney.

Shirley Brasserie is open every day at 5 p.m. It will open for weekend brunch and offer a pre-theatre menu soon. $$-$$$ 7000 Hollywood Blvd., (323)856-1970.