‘Golden Girlz’ goes live at Lyric Hyperion

Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia are returning to Los Angeles for two weekends of performances. Since Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White and Estelle Getty are unavailable, Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Roz Hernandez and Sam Pancake are stepping into their shoes, performing two classic episodes of “The Golden Girls” – scripts unaltered – live at the Lyric Hyperion Theater from Aug. 18-27.

The “Golden Girlz Live” performances have been held twice-yearly for a decade, with Beat, the drag persona of Kent Fuher, spearheading the tribute. Beat said that the show resonates with a large audience, and the performances always sell out.

“Even young people who weren’t even born when it first aired are obsessed with it,” Beat said. “Between those four [characters] you have every possible joke covered. And of course, the writing and acting is great. Bea was quoted as saying she fought to make the show ‘evergreen’ by not including topical jokes, and I have to say that’s really the only flaw [of the show] in my opinion. But it still works despite frequent references to pop culture and news stories from the 1980s.”

“Golden Girlz” has become so popular with local audiences in recent years that celebrities often attend and even participate in performances. A couple of years ago, when using an episode in which Burt Reynolds appeared as himself, celebrities joined performances as various versions of Reynolds, including Chris Pine.

“When he walked out at the end as Burt Reynolds, in this little black box theater, people lost it,” Beat said. “He’s such a good sport.”

Elvira, Dita Von Teese and Katy Perry have also attended shows.

“[Perry] posted on social that, due to her religious upbringing, she had never even seen the show before. Now she’s obsessed. I’m glad we could be a part of that,” Beat said.

While the troop has done performances of other classic sitcoms, including “The Facts of Life,” “Designing Women” and “Who’s the Boss,” “The Golden Girls” has resonated most with audiences. The original series remains a staple on Hulu, the Hallmark Channel and TV Land.

In channeling Arthur, Beat said it’s about giving people “what they think they remember.”

“I do a much gruffer, much lower voice than Bea ever did. But it works. I also do little things – like when she’s talking to someone, she holds up her hand and points a finger at herself, not at them. The moment you notice her doing this you start seeing it frequently. A lot of it is vocal, obviously. Her voice is so distinct. It goes up and down and sometimes she runs out of breath at the end of a line. And of course, triple shoulder pads, strangely layered outfits and her signature ‘owl’ eyebrows – which make perfect sense since she is the wise one,” Beat said.

While never able to meet Arthur, Beat attended White’s 90th birthday party.

“She was a total sweetheart,” Beat said.

For tickets and information, visit jackiebeat.ticketspice.com/the-golden-girlz-live-just-get-the-damn-bear-back. The Lyric Hyperion Theater is located at 2106 Hyperion Ave.