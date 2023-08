Rebecca O’Brien’s solo show “Getting There!” returns on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 8:15 p.m. at the Hudson Guild Theatre. Written, produced and performed by O’Brien, the show is a funny and heartwarming story celebrating the miracles of commuting with strangers. While sometimes edgy, the stories are charming and intriguing. Tickets are $20. 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. onstage411.com//gettingthere.