Freehand Gallery is celebrating 43 years and is holding a special summer sale with everything at least 20% off, and select items discounted by 50%. The gallery offers expertly crafted one-of-a-kind objects including handmade ceramics and jewelry. The sale runs Saturday, Aug. 5-Sept. 2. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon-6 p.m. 8413 W. Third St. (323)655-2607, freehand.com.