The Dancing Queens Drag Lunch is bringing the music of ABBA to a space at the W Residences with performances on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1 and 5 p.m. Sing-along to “Voulez-Vous,” “Lay All Your Love On Me,” “Does Your Mother Know” and “S.O.S.” The programs also include food and beverages. Tickets are $65. 6250 Hollywood Blvd. explorehidden.com/event/details/abba-dancing-queens-brunchlunch-los-angeles-1556803.