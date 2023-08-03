Conservancy honors Hollywood Sign for preservation

The Hollywood Sign Trust was honored on July 27 with a 2023 Preservation Award by the Los Angeles Conservancy, which recognized the sign’s historic preservation.

The Hollywood Sign Trust has protected and preserved the Hollywood Sign since 1978, when it was formed to oversee a renovation project. The Hollywood Sign is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023 and the trust is honored to maintain and preserve the iconic landmark, said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

“This has been a celebratory year for the sign as we’ve been shining a spotlight on its 100th anniversary, and this prestigious award from the Los Angeles Conservancy is the icing on the cake,” Zarrinnam added. “We feel a true kinship with the Los Angeles Conservancy, which also formed in 1978, in its mission to preserve and shine a light on the historical architectural and cultural resources of Los Angeles County. We look forward to their incredible achievements for generations to come.”

When the sign was erected in 1923 by the Hollywoodland Real Estate Group, it was only intended to last for a year and half. Throughout the sign’s 100 year history, it has required frequent maintenance, Zarrinnam said. In 1973, the sign was declared a Los Angeles Cultural Historical Monument, but resources were still lacking for its restoration and rebuilding. The trust was established five years later by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to raise funds to renovate the Hollywood Sign and oversee the project. The trust has conducted numerous maintenance projects at the sign during the following years. In 2021, the Trust initiated a painting and landscaping project in preparation for the sign’s centennial.

“Thanks to the Hollywood Trust’s exemplary approach to stewardship, the Hollywood Sign is sure to remain the biggest star in town for another hundred years,” said Linda Dishman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Conservancy. “Their efforts not only strengthened and restored the letters; they kept alive an icon that’s become synonymous with Los Angeles and the hopes and dreams of so many worldwide.”

Zarrinnam said plans for a Hollywood Sign centennial celebration have not yet been formulated. Organizers are tentatively planning to hold a special event on Dec. 8, the date officially considered to be the 100th anniversary of the sign.

“Dec. 8 was the first day the Hollywood Sign was lit with lightbulbs and in 1978, that’s the day we celebrated as the centennial date,” Zarrinnam said. “Our focus has been to hold some type of celebration on Dec. 8.”