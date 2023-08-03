Conservancy bestows preservation awards to area businesses

The Los Angeles Conservancy presented the 2023 Preservation Awards on July 27 at Television City. Pictured are recipients of the Chair Award, given to Edinburgh Bungalow Court. Additional awards were presented to All Seasons Brewing Co., Carthay Neighborhoods Historic District, Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel, First Congregational Church of Long Beach, the Hollywood Sign, Long Beach Suburbanization and Race Historic Context Statement and Tail o’ the Pup. For information, visit laconservancy.org.