August 2, 2023

Conservancy bestows preservation awards to area businesses

photo by Kayte Deioma

 

The Los Angeles Conservancy presented the 2023 Preservation Awards on July 27 at Television City. Pictured are recipients of the Chair Award, given  to Edinburgh Bungalow Court. Additional awards were presented to All Seasons Brewing Co., Carthay Neighborhoods Historic District, Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel, First Congregational Church of Long Beach, the Hollywood Sign, Long Beach Suburbanization and Race Historic Context Statement and Tail o’ the Pup. For information, visit laconservancy.org.





Previous Post
Jewish Community Foundation provides $2 million in grants
Next Post
West Hollywood community mourns John Altschul




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize