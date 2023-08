Join comedian Bill Devlin for his “Comedy and Cocktails” show on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 9:15 p.m. at the Hollywood Improv Lab. The show also includes comedians Sam Tripoli, Kira Soltanovich, Wayne Federman and Craig Coleman, as well as a surprise special guest and music by Jimbo. General admission is $15. 8162 Melrose Ave. billdevlin.com.