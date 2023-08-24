Classical concert

L’Ermitage Foundation will host a concert with cellist RusLan Biryukov and harpsichordist Nathan Lewis on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. The concert will feature three Italian Baroque virtuoso cello sonatas. Lewis will play a 60-year-old Neupert harpsichord from Kasimoff-Blüthner Piano Co. in Los Angeles that is rarely played in public. Biryukov will play a cello crafted by Pierre Gaggini (1976) provided by Robert Cauer, the Hollywood-based string instrument restorer for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Colburn School’s instrument collection. Admission is $60 and advance reservations are required. 11461 Sunset Blvd. eventbrite.com/e/ruslan-biryukov-nathan-lewis-lermitage-concert-series-luxe-tickets-682003810757.