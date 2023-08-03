Cities stand together on National Night Out

Thousands of residents packed the 400 block of North Rexford Drive on Aug. 1 for National Night Out Against Crime in Beverly Hills, an annual event that brings together first responders and community members in a show of unity.

The street was closed in front of the Beverly Hills Fire Department headquarters for a block party. The Beverly Hills Police Department displayed specialized units including the SWAT Team, mobile command center, armored vehicle and drones, and held a K-9 Unit demonstration with its police dogs. The BHPD parked a fire truck in the street for photos and handed out information on the Just In Case BH emergency preparedness program. Food trucks, music and family activities were included in the celebration.

“People come out to see all the equipment, but more importantly, it’s meeting the police officers and getting that human connection with a police officer. These are the police officers who are going to come to your house and help you when you have a problem,” BHPD Chief Mark Stainbrook said. “I think it’s awesome. We love the community, and the community loves us back. I always enjoy National Night Out.”

Stainbrook added that the BHPD uses a comprehensive approach to keeping the community safe, which includes innovative technology such as drones and cameras in the city’s Real Time Watch Center.

“Beverly Hills has always been associated with excellence. People expect a high level of service, whether they’re going to one of our hotels or restaurants, and they expect the same level of service from the police department and every city department,” Stainbrook added. “For the department, we have such community support and are very well-funded by the City Council, have really great training, great equipment, and we’re really using technology right now. We’re far ahead of most departments on how we use technology. We tell criminals, ‘if you come here, you will get caught. We have so many cameras, automated license plate readers, drones, if you come here to commit a crime, we’re going to catch you and we’re going to prosecute.’”

Members of the Beverly Hills City Council also mingled with the crowd and posed for photographs. Mayor Julian Gold said he looks forward to Nation Night Out Against Crime every year.

“Obviously, we love our police. We love the fact that they keep us safe, all they do for us every day,” Gold said. “National Night Out is important because it allows the community to actually meet our police personnel and get to know them, get to actually see the great equipment they have. It really just brings the community together, our residents and our businesses and our police together. It makes a better community, a more cohesive community. We love it.”

Beverly Hills’ National Night Out Against Crime celebration was also a hit with residents, including Michael Ronen, who brought his three young children.

“I wanted to come out and see everyone and support the city,” Ronen said. “It’s a great event. The kids are having a good time.”

In the Wilshire Division, approximately 1,000 people came together in Poinsettia Park on Aug. 1 for a National Night Out Against Crime celebration hosted by Melrose Action. In-N-Out Burger, Pink’s Hot Dogs and Tacos 1986 served food. Guests danced to live music and enjoyed an outdoor movie. The event also included a Dunk-a-Cop booth, vintage police car display, children’s activities and information from city departments. Melrose Action co-founder Peter Nichols said he was impressed by the turnout.

“I’m so humbled and blown away that the spirit of community is alive and well,” said Nichols, who credited the LAPD for placing resources in the Melrose area that decreased crime. “Going a year back or two years back, it’s really a night and day situation with crime. I feel that some sanity has been restored here and for our neighbors, the sense of peace and safety is very valid. We’re very grateful for everybody’s collective effort. It’s paying off.”

“It’s important for us to continue to build that partnership and work together because we can’t do it alone,” said Capt. Sonia Monico, commanding officer of the Wilshire Division. “We need community involvement. It’s very important. We have to look out for each other.”

Conrad Starr, president of the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council, attended the National Night Out celebration at Poinsettia Park and said it is important to join other communities in the area to address crime.

“I like to see all of my senior lead officers for Wilshire Division outside the confines of a meeting,” Starr added. “It’s great seeing other people you know, other community members, or maybe meeting some new people. Melrose Action is great, and I love seeing the old Adam-12 vehicles.”

West Hollywood community groups also hosted numerous block parties throughout the city with deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. The West Hollywood Recreation Division held an outdoor movie on the lawn at Plummer Park. National Night Out against Crime has been an important event in the city for decades.

“The city of West Hollywood gathered like we do every year around the community for National Night Out events and it was great to see hundreds of people in their neighborhoods, talking about community safety and ensuring that we all know each other and are there to support each other,” West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said. “It was specifically a lot of fun with the eastside neighborhood watch group to see all the people that signed up to dunk me in a dunk tank. I want to thank all those individuals who helped us raise over $200 for our youth scholarship fund.”