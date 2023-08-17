Cities mobilize to support victims of devastating Maui wildfires

The cities of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills are supporting victims of the devastating wildfire on the island of Maui.

The city of Beverly Hills lowered its flag to half-mast. Mayor Julian Gold called for a moment of silence at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting in memory of those who lost their lives in the fires.

“This tragedy of the fires in Maui and the cost of human life and property are beyond anything we can imagine. Our thoughts and prayers are with the survivors and those who lost so much, so quickly,” Gold said. “We know that the people of Hawaii are resilient and that the city of Lahaina will be rebuilt and stand strong once again.”

The city of West Hollywood, through its West Hollywood Responds program, is encouraging community members to donate to organizations supporting relief efforts in Hawaii. For a list of organizations, visit weho.org/wehoresponds.

Personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were sent to Maui on Aug. 13 as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency mobilization of nationwide resources. Three Los Angeles County Fire Department’s urban search and rescue canine teams were deployed, including Capt. Celina Serrano and dog Prentiss, firefighter and paramedic Edward Ruiz and dog Harper; and firefighter and paramedic Nicholas Bartel and dog Six.

“The Los Angeles County Fire Department sends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families who have lost loved ones, to the injured and to all who have been displaced, lost homes and businesses due to the wildfires that have ravaged the beautiful island of Maui,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said. “We send our Maui ohana strength and our support during this difficult time.”

The Hawai’i Community Foundation is working to support communities affected by the wildfires through the Maui Strong Fund, which is providing resources for disaster response and recovery. For information and to donate, visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org.