Center announces Models of Pride keynote speaker

The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s annual Models of Pride returns for its 31st installment on Saturday, Oct. 14 with a completely refreshed event, transforming the long-running LGBTQ+ youth summit into a celebratory – and completely free – festival of love, acceptance and queer joy. Celebrating three decades of success, the revamped Models of Pride Festival will feature a new venue, exciting and interactive activities, dancing and music, and show-stopping musical performances.

LGBTQ+ activist and entertainer Dylan Mulvaney will be on hand to deliver the event’s keynote address and accept the Model of Pride Award – an honor given each year to a positive role model for LGBTQ+ youth.

“We are so excited that Dylan will be joining us for this event,” said the center’s CEO, Joe Hollendoner. “At a time when our queer and trans youth are under attack, Dylan serves as a possibility model and a source of inspiration.”

Presented by Glamazon L.A. – Amazon’s LGBTQ+ Affinity Group, Models of Pride 2023 will also include new chill lounges, carnival games, delicious food, and a resource, college and job fair with tons of exciting opportunities. All LGBTQ+ youth ages 24 and younger and their friends and families are invited to attend.

The conference also includes the Parents and Professionals Institute, which offers family members, educators, professionals and all other adult supporters of LGBTQ+ youth an unparalleled opportunity to connect with others on a similar journey. The day will include tailored workshops, discussions, resources and inclusive programming.

“In close collaboration with our partners, we are thrilled to once again welcome L.A.’s young people to experience the magic and movement behind Models of Pride – a longstanding celebration and resource fair equipping today’s students and families with the support to live life authentically and unapologetically,” said the center’s director of youth services Lisa Phillips.

“Glamazon Los Angeles is proud to join Models of Pride in celebrating the joy of queer youth,” said A.J. Mayers and Gabe Barajas, Glamazon L.A. co-leads. “We’re excited to continue to give back to our local queer community and look forward to deepening our partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center.”

Senior sponsor is Comcast NBCUniversal & Telemundo and U.S. Bank. Sophomore sponsors are Edison International and Omnicom Group. Freshman sponsors are JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Kipling. Official airline partner is American Airlines.

Models of Pride will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Wallis Annenberg Building at the California Science Center, located at 700 Exposition Park Drive. For information or to register, visit modelsofpride.org.