Cedars-Sinai harnesses AI to advance care

Artificial intelligence is capturing the public imagination as the pace of innovation accelerates sharply and easy-to-use AI tools offer new possibilities to transform whole industries.

Building on a legacy of innovation, Cedars-Sinai is harnessing rapidly evolving breakthroughs in AI technology to enhance patient care, improve efficiency, advance scientific discovery and cultivate greater physician and staff wellbeing.

AI at Cedars-Sinai already is having an early impact on clinical and research initiatives. Investigators, for example, are using the technology to identify the earliest signs of pancreatic cancer, predict sudden cardiac arrest and uncover genetic predictors of Alzheimer’s disease risk.

Cedars-Sinai leaders are excited by the possibilities afforded by AI, including the potential to reduce healthcare disparities and costs as they guide the organization through this dynamic revolution in healthcare.

“AI extends and augments human capabilities and intelligence,” senior vice president and chief information officer Craig Kwiatkowski said. “It holds the potential to transform the ways we envision, plan and deliver care. Because of the vast opportunities, we are moving deliberately in these early stages of the journey.”

Cedars-Sinai’s AI strategy is built on three foundational strategic pillars: investing and planning, transitioning innovation into adoption, and supporting sound, ethical use of new technologies.

Through its first pillar, Cedars-Sinai is investing in state-of-the-art technology, infrastructure and services while fostering AI fluency across the workforce. The intent is to lay a foundation to meet the organization’s future healthcare needs.

The second pillar calls for the use of AI research and innovation to solve critical, real-world healthcare challenges by accelerating the integration of AI discoveries into clinical practice and delivering benefits to patients, physicians and the healthcare delivery system.

The third pillar focuses on the ethical and responsible use and governance of AI by adhering to regulatory requirements while ensuring that AI tools are used in fair and unbiased ways that protect patients and their privacy.

An essential component of success involves the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Council. It brings together cross-functional leaders-from patient care, research, data and technology teams-to review, guide and coordinate AI strategy. The council provides a forum for open dialogue and an ongoing exchange of ideas while setting priorities, evaluating the use of AI tools and identifying measures of success.

For information, visit cedars-sinai.org.