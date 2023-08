7811 Gallery presents “California Paintings,” an exhibit of landscapes, street scenes and portraits by Southern California artist Sandra Frankel from Sunday, Aug. 13, through Thursday, Oct. 12. In her first solo show, Frankel captures nature, architecture and portrait subjects in new ways. An opening reception will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon-5 p.m. RSVP is requested for the reception. 7811 Melrose Ave. (323)272-4330, 7811gallery.com.