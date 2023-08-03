Brew at the zoo set for Aug. 25

On Friday, Aug. 25 from 7-11 p.m., L.A.’s most unique brew fest returns to the Los Angeles Zoo for its 11th installment and will feature more than 40 breweries and cideries, along with pub-style grub, live music, a DJ dance party, and of course, wildlife.

Brew at the L.A. Zoo gives guests the opportunity to try a wide range of styles from a variety of breweries, including ales, pilsners, porters and stouts to the more obscure. Beer lovers will sip and stroll amidst the beauty of nature as they enjoy engaging keeper talks and animal feedings. Live music includes high-energy performances by 1980s classic cover band Flashback Heart Attack and electrifying Latin music cover band The All the Vibes Band playing alternating sets throughout the night. GEC Events’ DJ and Street Team will be hosting a heart-pounding dance party. Pub-style food and food truck offerings including Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Burnt to a Crisp Texas BBQ, Border Grill, Kings Wings, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Wetzel’s Pretzels and more will be available for an additional charge.

Adding to the Brew at the L.A. Zoo experience is the special exhibition “Wildworks: Illuminating Conservation Stories,” on display through August and featuring 15 large-scale animal paintings by Denver-based contemporary artist Russell Ronat. During evening events, these strikingly colorful paintings are illuminated to spectacular effect. The exhibit includes custom works of a California condor and peninsular pronghorn, created specifically for the L.A. Zoo to highlight two of its most successful conservation initiatives. These works of art were created specifically for display in zoo settings to drive conservation efforts and awareness. Each piece highlights the beauty and fragility of species represented at the zoo, including many that are endangered.

New this year, Early Entry ticket holders can beat the lines and get the party started one hour early, with access to the entire event route and breweries at 6 p.m.

For an extra-special experience, VIP tickets offer 6 p.m. entry and access to two exclusive lounges with food, a full bar and a place to relax. The Thai Pavilion VIP lounge next to the state-of-the-art Elephants of Asia habitat will be serving a Hawaiian-style buffet featuring luau favorites like traditional mac salad, fried rice, grilled Huli-Huli chicken, Kalbi beef ribs and more. At 7:30 p.m., enjoy an exclusive elephant keeper talk. The Reggie’s Bistro VIP area will feature party time favorites like Mexican street corn dip and loaded mac and cheese bar along with special photo op.

Tickets for this event include Standard, Early Entry, Designated Driver and VIP. This event is from 7-11 p.m. and is expected to sell out. For information on the event and its policies, and to purchase tickets, visit lazoo.org/brew. The Los Angeles Zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Drive.