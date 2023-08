New York University professor Alex V. Barnard will speak at a private dinner at the home of Kerry and Mike Morrison on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 6:30-9 p.m. Barnard will discuss his book “Conservatorship: Inside California’s System of Coercion and Care for Mental Illness.” The book was years in the making and is a helpful guide on how conservatorship works and its practical implications. Suggested contribution is $20. RVSP is required by emailing kerryhmorrison@gmail.com.