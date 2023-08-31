BHPD officers arrest three for sunglasses theft on Rodeo Drive

Three male suspects were arrested and charged with grand theft after stealing sunglasses valued at $2,000 from a store in the 400 block of North Rodeo Drive on Aug. 27, Beverly Hills Police Department Lt. Reginald Evans said.

According to Evans, two of the suspects each stole a pair of sunglasses, while the third attempted to steal a pair. Store employees called police, who responded and arrested the individuals at approximately 5:47 p.m., Evans said.

There was no chase, and the sunglasses were recovered and returned to the store, he said.

Aleksanyan Harutyan, 37, of Mission Hills, and Rafik Melkonyan, 34, of Glendale, were charged with grand theft. Karen Kirakosyan, 29, of Glendale, was charged with attempted grand theft.

A day earlier, Beverly Hills Police Department officers responded to a call at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills after an “elderly adult male” jumped to his death, Evans said.

In addition to BHPD detectives and Crime Lab officers, Beverly Hills Fire Department firefighters and a member of the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner office also responded to the scene, Evans said.

No further information was available.