Beverly Hills Police Officers Benevolent Fund hosts annual gala

The Beverly Hills Police Officers Benevolent Fund will hold the Beverly Hills Police Gala (formerly the Black & White Gala) on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. at Espelette at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

The elegant new venue will provide an indoor/outdoor setting for the event, which will feature a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception, live auction and awards presentation.

Exclusive live auction items include unique BHPD experiences, including a VIP chef experience at Steak 48 with BHPD Chief Mark Stainbrook. Funds raised benefit the Beverly Hills Police Officers Benevolent Fund.

For information and to donate, call (310)550-4551, or visit bhpoa.org.