Beverly Hills limits time for public comment

On July 18, Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold instituted new public comment rules that he said were designed to streamline City Council meetings and reduce the wait for people commenting on agenda items.

Under the new rules, people are allotted 90 seconds to speak on non-agenda items and two minutes to speak on agenda items – down from two minutes and three minutes, respectively – and written comments are summarized instead of being read in full. Gold asked his colleagues if they objected, and when none commented he began the meeting.

But some residents have been less approving. In interviews, editorials and public comments at council meetings, residents have criticized the new rules and urged Gold to reverse course.

“We strongly object to any reduction or abridgement of our city’s long standing policy of providing a three minute speaking period for those wishing to address the City Council,” Thomas A. White, chairman of the Municipal League of Beverly Hills, wrote in a comment during the Aug. 1 meeting. “The public’s right to be heard is not by the council’s largess, but by guarantees under both the California Constitution and the Brown Act which you are required to apply, neither of which may be tampered with or deviated from by the council.”

Mark Elliot, founder of the Beverly Hills Renter’s Alliance, said the new rules impede resident’s ability to communicate with the officials they elected to lead the city.

“Public comment, especially oral communications at the top of the meetings, is really the only chance for stakeholders to address our elected officials about matters of public concern,” Elliot said.

Council meetings are already poorly attended, and limiting public comment might further dissuade residents from participating, Elliot added.

“Historically, Beverly Hills has had a low level of engagement, and I think that’s not an accident,” Elliot said. “I think it’s because City Hall hasn’t encouraged that kind of engagement.”

Gold said the new rules were meant to increase participation.

“It boils down to how can we make hearings efficient and how can we hear everybody,” Gold said.

Council members usually meet in the afternoon for study sessions, and the nighttime formal meetings occasionally stretch well past midnight, he said. It is wrong for important decisions to be made at such a late hour, and there are few people willing or able to participate in such lengthy meetings, he said.

With comments heard on non-agenda items at the beginning of the meeting, people who may have waited months to comment on an agenda item may not have their chance to speak until late at night, Gold said.

“Why should someone whose item is on our agenda be penalized, in a way,” Gold said. “For me, it’s intrinsically unfair.”

Few other cities afford residents so much time to speak during public comment, and the new rules bring Beverly Hills more in line with neighboring cities, Gold said.

In West Hollywood, public comment is limited to a total of 20 minutes at the beginning of the meeting, with each commenter given two minutes, according to public information officer Sheri Lunn.

During Los Angeles City Council meetings, people are allowed to speak for one minute per agenda item, and are allowed to address up to three items during a special segment of the meeting.

Gold added that the process of reading emailed comments into the record began during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he thought summarizing would be a way of meeting in the middle.

He said there is no legal process required for changing the conduct of the meeting, though he does require the rest of the council’s assent.

“The conduct of the meetings is left to the mayor,” Gold said.

City Attorney Laurence Wiener also said there is no legal process required for changing public comment rules, but the council must agree on the changes.

Gold said the new rules were not intended to silence people who have repeatedly attended council meetings to make impassioned public comments about non-agenda items, including the removal of ficus trees on Robertson Boulevard.

The new rules have no limits on how many people can speak at meetings or on what topics, he added.

“We’ve not curtailed their speech,” Gold said. “They’re there speaking, the length of time they speak is not what is impactful in our decision making.”

Both Elliot and White said they were open to changes in public comment rules, but any changes must be made with lengthy public input.

“What would be fair is to announce [the changes] ahead of time and allow people to comment on any proposed changes in how the city is taking public comment, and ask people what they think,” Elliot said.

In an interview, White said the council is in control of the date and content of meeting agendas, and if meetings run too long they should schedule more instead of restricting public speech.

“The remedy, which is within the control of the mayor specifically and the council generally, is that you have sufficient meetings to accommodate the business of the city and voters whose interests are purportedly being represented,” White said. “If that’s not occurring, those council members should vacate their offices and let [in] people who are honorable and understand the government belongs to the people of our community, not to them.”

In the face of sustained public opposition, Gold said he may eventually revert to the old rules, but is unlikely to do so anytime soon.

“Nothing’s cut in stone,” Gold said. “I would be open to anything going forward, but we need to try this for a while.”