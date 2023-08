The Ruskin Art Club is holding a virtual presentation on David Pye’s book “On the Nature of Art and Workmanship” on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5-6:30 p.m., via Zoom. W. Patrick Edwards, of Antique Refinishers in San Diego, will discuss Pye’s artisan philosophy, the importance of workmanship and skill, and its relationship with design and manufacturing. Admission is free but reservations are requested. us02web.zoom.us/j/3563370764?pwd=aVZXTHUySXFXMy9PcHhZK0VDRzJQdz09#success.