People interested in foster care and adoption are invited to join a Children’s Bureau webinar on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4-5 p.m., via Zoom. Children’s Bureau partners with more than 200 foster and adoptive families annually, connecting them with at-risk youth for foster care and adoption opportunities. The meeting will be hosted by a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent. To RSVP, call (800)730-3933, or email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org.