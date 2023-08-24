August 23, 2023

Academy Museum

The Academy Museum is holding a screening of “Metallica: Through the Never in 3D” on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7:30pm in the David Geffen Theater. While Metallica plays a jam-packed arena, roadie Trip (Dean DeHaan) embarks on a fateful adventure on the streets outside the venue as pandemonium breaks out. Directed by action expert Nimród Antal and shot in 3D with 24 cameras, “Metallica: Through the Never” is a one-of-a-kind thrill ride rarely screened since its inaugural theatrical release 10 years ago. Tickets are $10. 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org.





