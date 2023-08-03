Movie fans won’t want to miss a live presentation of “2001: A Space Odyssey” on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. As Warner Bros. celebrates 100 years, the Hollywood Bowl is celebrating Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi epic. A key element was Kubrick’s clever use of classical music, which gave new meaning set against stunning celestial imagery. Watch and listen as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs the score live while the movie is shown on the Bowl’s big screens. Tickets start at $29. 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com.