WORDTheatre ‘Jazz Re-Evolution’

WORDTheatre and The Ford present “Jazz Re-Evolution” on Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. The evening features an electrifying fusion of stories, songs, memoirs and music honoring jazz luminaries, brought to life by the WORDTheatre ensemble of actors, singers and musicians. The show shines a spotlight on jazz legends such as Buddy Bolden, Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Jelly Roll Morton, Louis Armstrong, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Arturo Sandoval and Wayne Shorter. Tickets start at $30. 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East. (323)850-2000, theford.com/events.