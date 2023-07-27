Wilshire Division cadets graduate from youth program

Six new cadets have joined the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division after graduating on July 22, and the police station is seeking additional youth ages 13-17 to sign up for the fall program.

Capt. Sonia Monico and Sgt. A.J. Kirby welcomed new cadets James Amaya, Jensley Derosier, Immaculee Deshommes, Jeremy Ford, Melody Hernandez and Briana Maldonado after they completed the 15-week program, which is held each Saturday. Youth interested in the fall program must apply by Aug. 7. Classes start on Aug. 19.

Kirby said the cadet program builds self-esteem and gives young people valuable lessons and skills that can help them in the future. While some cadets become police officers, the skills taught in the program are useful in many professions.

“We teach life skills. They have to go through the [cadet] academy, they learn about wearing a uniform, they work out, they learn how to march, they learn how to work with others. It’s formal training,” Kirby said. “They don’t all go into law enforcement; we just want them to be successful. It’s a valuable program that sometimes helps them figure out what they want to do.”

Cadets must meet a list of criteria to join the program. Requirements include having a 2.5 grade point average in school, a clean criminal record and a desire to help in the community. Citizenship is not required to join LAPD youth programs.

Cadets support officers at police functions and special events, giving directions, assisting with parking and traffic control, and serving as public ambassadors. They participate in neighborhood cleanups and go on field trips. The cadets visited Universal Studios on July 25.

Kirby said the cadet program is also a valuable addition to a resumé. Many of the cadets are hired as security guards at shopping malls such as The Grove and Beverly Center, he added.

“You never know who is reading those resumés and has been in the program before,” Kirby said. “A lot of doctors and lawyers and other professionals have gone through the program, and it can be a benefit when they see a candidate has been a cadet.”

The Wilshire Division’s program currently has approximately 30 cadets, and Kirby said the goal is to increase the ranks.

Anyone seeking information about joining the cadet program is encouraged to call the Wilshire Division’s Community Relations Unit at (213)473-0200.