WeHo hosts Rainbow Book Bus fairs at Plummer Park

The city of West Hollywood invites community members to attend ShopQueer.co and wayOUT’s pop-up book fair events at Plummer Park’s south parking lot, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.

In response to the influx of anti-LGBTQ legislation, drag performer Adam Powell and Dr. Eric Cervini, co-founders of ShopQueer.co, created the Rainbow Book Bus in partnership with the wayOUT, a nonprofit dedicated to creating programs and opportunities for LGBTQ youth. The Rainbow Book Bus elevates LGBTQ writers and authors and uses literature as a transformative tool to educate and inform audiences.

ShopQueer.co and the wayOUT have made West Hollywood one of their first national tour stops.

The pop-up events will be held on Friday, July 28, from 3-7 p.m.; Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 4, from 3-7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 11, from 3-7 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Proceeds raised at the pop-up events will be used to support the wayOUT’s network of LGBTQ centers offering personal and group therapy sessions, housing services, work programs, gender-affirming services and HIV testing and medication.

ShopQueer.co, an independent bookshop, is dedicated to sharing, circulating, and amplifying the voices and stories of LGBTQ writers and authors. ShopQueer.co’s mission is to bring queer content and literature to a global audience and provide a platform for LGBTQ authors. Since its launch in October 2022, ShopQueer.co has sold nearly 10,000 books.

The nonprofit wayOUT empowers local organizations and entrepreneurs by advancing programs and initiatives that support LGBTQ youth. The wayOUT has five local chapters and has contributed more than $1 million to support LGBTQ youth centers on a national level.

For information, visit weho.org.