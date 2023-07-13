Vonda Shepard jazzes up Vibrato

Vonda Shepard is bringing her signature voice to Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill Jazz on July 13, at 7 p.m. The famed “Ally McBeal” singer-songwriter will sing a variety of tunes, including many from her storied career.

She doesn’t play her home base of Los Angeles often. When she does, many of her friends show up, creating a different atmosphere than the shows she plays on the road.

“I try to think of it as like a big party that I happen to be playing for two hours … let’s have fun. Let’s have a party. There is a bit of a factor of [thinking], ‘Oh my god, they’re all listening and they’re scrutinizing,’ but the truth is they just want to have fun and hear some music, and it’s gonna be really a blast.”

The international star can often be found playing all around the world, including recently in Bordeaux, France, where she said she was actually “a little nervous.”

“I went out, and it was literally just one of the most excited, incredible audiences I can remember ever having,” Shepard said.

Over the last year, she has toured the East Coast and Europe, promoting her new album “Red Light, Green Light,” which was written during the isolation of the pandemic. Produced by her husband Mitchell Froom, who has also worked with Fleetwood Mac and Elvis Costello, Shepard describes the album as “deeply personal introspection,” and tracks range from soulful ballads to energetic tunes.

For an artist who has been performing since she was 14, being stuck inside and unable to get out on stage was a challenge.

“[Writing and recording music was a] very refreshing break from the monotonous, daily, ‘How many times can I clean the toilet,’ and wiping down all the groceries … as we all went through,” Shepard said. “For me to go in and have that escape and … also being able to channel all my feelings, some of which were pandemic related, some of which were just general heartbreak songs that are unresolved from the past.”

When she was 24, Shepard was signed to Warner Bros. Records, and in 1989 her first, self-titled album yielded hits “Don’t Cry Ilene” and “I Shy Away.” Her duet “Can’t We Try” with Dan Hill, which appeared on his self-titled album, hit No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary charts.

But after a second album, Warner Bros. dropped Shepard.

“It was a tremendous blow to me,” she said. “At that time, I was still pretty young. But it … opened up the door.”

She began singing backup for Jackson Browne, who gave her the opportunity to open for him if she finished another album in time for a tour.

“It was essential that I wrote a new album that I felt extremely strongly about,” she said.

In 1996, she released “It’s Good, Eve,” which she still considers to be her best album because she “devoted [her] entire life to it.”

After that success, her longtime friend Michelle Pfieffer came with her husband, 11-time Emmy winning writer and producer David E. Kelley, to one of Shepard’s L.A. shows.

“It was right at the time when he was formulating this idea for, ‘Ally McBeal.’ And he saw that show and had sort of an epiphany that those were the songs and the emotional kind of context he wanted to present for Ally McBeal’s inner thoughts,” she said.

He asked her to do a song on the series. She was living in New York City at the time, and she flew back to L.A. to shoot the pilot. After seeing the pilot, she knew “Ally McBeal” was going to be a successful series. She moved back.

“David ended up using a massive amount of my owns songs on the show,” Shepard said. “So, it was just incredible for me … an incredible gift.”

More albums followed, including several soundtrack albums for “Ally McBeal,” as well as “By 7:30,” “Chinatown,” “From the Sun,” “Solo” and “Rookie.”

At Vibrato, Shepard will be supported by her band, including her longtime guitarist James Ralston, who also played for many years with Tina Turner, and bassist Jim Hanson, who has also performed with the likes of Johnny Cash and Bruce Springsteen. She herself will also play the piano several times during the evening.

“It’s a gorgeous venue with a fireplace and great lighting and a grand piano and incredible food,” Shepard said, describing the “vibe” of the evening as “intimate.”

Tickets range from $25-$45. Vibrato Grill Jazz is located at 2930 Beverly Glen Circle. Visit vibratogrilljazz.com/music/vonda-shepherd. For the latest on Shepard, visit vondashepard.com.