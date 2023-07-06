Thinkspace Projects is opening four new solo shows from Saturday, July 8, through Saturday, July 29. In the Main Gallery, Reen Barrera returns with “Emotional Meat,” his biggest undertaking to date. In Gallery II, Toronto-based Sarah Joncas returns with “Upon Another Shore,” a collection of works displaying primarily female subjects that function as alter egos or symbolic avatars. Artist Benzilla presents “Alter Ego” in Gallery III, and Spime brings her intuitive paintings of varying scale to Gallery IV with the exhibit “Fish Out of Filtered Water.” Additionally, Thinkspace Projects presents new work from Cody Jimenez and Michael Gates. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, July 8, from 6-10 p.m. 4207 and 4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. (310)558-3375, thinkspaceprojects.com.