Theatricum Botanicum gala

Wendie Malick and Pamela Adlon will host “Echoes in the Forest,” a gala fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum. The event celebrates the Theatricum company’s 50th anniversary summer season and will include food and beverages, a silent auction, performances by Beau Bridges, members of the Theatricum company and surprise guests. The Will Geer Humanitarian Award will be presented to theater, dance, film and television legend Debbie Allen in honor of her tireless advocacy for social justice, community empowerment and the development of young artists. Tickets are $250. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. (310)455-3723, theatricum.com.