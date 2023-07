“The Pitch” has extended from Saturday, July 22, through Sunday, July 30 at the Madnani Theatre in Hollywood. A widower with a teenage daughter takes a sales job to keep household bills paid. He soon discovers that he is called upon to make moral compromises to push his products. The play is written by Tom Alper. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $10. 6760 Lexington Ave. (323)465-1320, events.thestagecrafts.com/projects/10014.