TAG Gallery presents five new solo exhibitions running through Friday, July 21. Meet the artists at an opening reception on Saturday, July 8, from 5-9 p.m. The exhibits feature contemporary works by Michael Becker, Suzanne Budd, Seta Injeyan, Don Paglia and Elyse Wyman. Each artist presents unique themes and subjects in their exhibits, including “Havana2” by Becker, “Interiorscapes,” by Budd, “Celestial Eye” by Injeyan, “Grounded” by Paglia and “Palimpsest” from mixed media artist Wyman. An additional exhibition, “Americana,” will be on view in the Sky Gallery at TAG, exploring themes of American utopia. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. taggallery.net.