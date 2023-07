Open Fist Theatre Company has extended “Starmites,” the 1989 Tony-nominated sci-fi fantasy musical adventure that brings a comic book to life, from Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 23. Shy teenager Eleanor dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy in a story set to a rockin’ score. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday; 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday; 3 and 7 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35. 3269 Casitas Ave. openfist.org.