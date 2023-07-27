Sizzling Summer Nights at the Autry

Dance the night away with Chino Espinoza y Los Dueňos del Son on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6-9 p.m. during the Autry’s Sizzling Summer Nights series. Enjoy salsa and Latin fusion bands, free salsa lessons, a separate children’s dance floor and access to the museum galleries. The series is held on the center’s outdoor plaza on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. through Aug. 31. General admission is $20. 4700 Western Heritage Way. theautry.org.