Restaurant News

Grand Central Market’s Hard Summer Music Fest

On Friday, July 21, the Grand Central Market will be a Night Market from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Listen to DJs pop-up sets while strolling around a lively flea market. There will be festive food vendors and refreshing cocktails offered, along with live tattoo artistry and a mesmerizing neon atmosphere. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome at this captivating neon-lit festival. 317 S. Broadway, (213)359-6007.

The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

Norbert Wabnig sold The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills to his employee of 20 years, Dominick DiBartolomeo, to continue the tradition of serving the finest. On July 17, the store opened its doors at its new location and now offers its first-ever takeaway menu. Try one of the gourmet sandwiches and salads for lunch, and pick up picnic fare for a Hollywood Bowl concert, lunch at the beach or park, and cheese board items for backyard parties. Cheese lovers can enjoy a three- or six-month cheese-of-the-month subscription offering a themed collection with a variety of countries. 9705 S. Santa Monica Blvd., (310)278-2855.

World Famous Randy’s Donuts new Ube Cake donut

Now through Monday, Sept. 4, Randy’s Donuts is baking a new Ube cake donut. It’s a bright beautiful purple donut made with a purple yam native to Southeast Asia. The mild, sweet flavor offers a delightful coconut aroma. The donut is topped with cream cheese and an Ube crumb topping. randysdonuts.com. 805 W. Manchester Blvd., 829 Wilshire Blvd., and 2181 Rosecrans Ave. Locatoins also in Burbank, Pasadena and near LAX.

Meet Your Makers at SALT Restaurant and Bar

Tonight, July 20, get into the SelvaRey Rum spirit while enjoying three cocktails and a three-course dinner at SALT Restaurant and Bar. Take in the beautiful marina views sipping a SelvaRey’s White Rum daiquiri, Coconut Jungle Bird and Iced Rum Mocha. They pair well with assorted snacks for the table and three-course dinner. The first course is Hiramasa crudo, next Korean braised bbq beef, and finish with pot de creme. The $55 per person ticket includes a take home gift bag. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite. 13534 Bali Way, (310)301-1000.

Andrew Vaughan now executive chef at Terranea

The oceanfront Terranea Resort now has Executive Chef Andrew Vaughan overseeing eight culinary experiences, in-room dining and innovative menus for meetings, weddings and special events. Vaughan has been instrumental for eight years at Terranea, including recognition from the Michelin Guide California and Forbes Travel Guide. Vaughan oversees sophisticated gourmet cuisine at signature restaurant mar’sel to the popular, bluff side Nelson’s and the resort’s all-day dining venue Catalina Kitchen. Other venues include Bashi offering a contemporary blend of Asian cuisine and local flavors, The Grill and The Spa Café at Solviva, the Lobby Bar & Terrace and the inventive grab-and-go offerings at Sea Beans. Escape the heat and dine while enjoying an ocean breeze at Terranea. terranea.com. 100 Terranea Way, (310)494-7891.

Ms Chi Cafe Taiwanese brunch pop-up

Inspired by Chef Shirley Chung’s recent trip to Taiwan, she will offer savory egg and scallion pancakes, four Sheng Jian Baos, pan-fried pork meat pies and a refreshing smashed cucumber salad. The pop-up will run from 12 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Juky 22 and 12 to 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 23. 3829 Main St., (424)361-5225.

ILÉ Bistro complimentary Nigerian food tastings

Chef Eros is bringing a taste of Nigerian cuisine and culture to Los Angeles at his first brick and mortar counter dining fast casual ILE’ Bistro inside Citizen Public Market. Select the flavorful Jollof rice or spicy pepper soup, add a protein and toppings. Chef Eros will soon offer Suya wraps, kabobs and flatbreads. Come in on Sunday, July 23 for complimentary tastings starting at 3 p.m. citizenpublicmarket.com/explore /7797/ile-bistro. 9355 Culver Blvd.

The Wayfarer DTLA and SelvaRey Rum

On July 21, join others at the ‘Meet the Makers” at The Wayfarer DTLC to enjoy curated bites with Bruno Mars SelvaRey Rum cocktails. This 21+ event includes three signature SelvaRey Rum cocktails, a selection of small bites and a take-home souvenir. Tickets are $55 per person plus tax on Eventbrite. 813 S. Flower St., (213)285-4400.

­­­