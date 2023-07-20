Reggae Night at Hollywood Bowl

The KCRW Festival returns to the Hollywood Bowl with the 21st Reggae Night on Sunday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Beres Hammon, Steel Pulse and Third World will perform. The lineup brings the spirit of Jamaica and the history of island music to the Bowl. Hammond is considered one of Jamaica’s greatest songwriters and one of the country’s best singers. Third World mixes R&B, funk, pop, dancehall and rap into a distinctive reggae fusion. The U.K.’s Steel Pulse rose from the punk scene and the Rock Against Racism movement to become one of reggae’s most famous bands. Tickets start at $47. 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com.