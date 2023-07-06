Fans of classic film won’t want to miss an American Cinematheque screening of “Raging Bull” on Sunday, July 9, at 10 p.m. at the Los Feliz Theatre. Actor Robert De Niro teams up with director Martin Scorsese in one of cinema’s eternal masterpieces. Nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, the contemporary classic features De Niro in his Best Actor Oscar-winning performance as Jake La Motta, a boxer whose psychological and sexual complexities erupt into violence in and out of the ring. Joe Pesci and Cathy Moriarty co-star in the film. Tickets are $8 for members; $13 for nonmembers. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.