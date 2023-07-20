Play readings

IAMA Theatre Company is holding staged readings of six new plays by members of the company’s 2022-23 Emerging Playwrights Lab over two weekends from Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 30, at Atwater Village Theatre. The plays are “El exorcismo de Georgie Garcia” by Peter Pasco on July 21, “Hijo, Madre” by Thomas Daníel Valls on July 22, “Peachy: A Sorta Chekhovian Traumedy” by Jasmine Sharma on July 23, “Victorian Psychedelic Sleepover Play” by Mak Shealy on July 28, “Brancusi v. United States” by Amanda L. Andrei on July 29 and “ICONS” by Xavier Clark on July 30. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Admission is free. 3269 Casitas Ave. iamatheatre.com.