Pillar of West Hollywood community, Esther Baum was 98

Few people work into their 90s, but Esther Sarah Baum was always the exception. Born on June 18, 1925, the Los Angeles-native was one of West Hollywood’s most prominent citizens for years, working as an accountant across multiple industries while volunteering for numerous organizations in the area. She retired in 2017, the year she turned 92, but remained active in the West Hollywood community until her death. Her vocal nature often took her to the City Council meetings, where she would speak on behalf of her neighborhood, renters and seniors. Baum was a member of the Seniors in Action program and was Mayor Sepi Shyne’s appointee to the West Hollywood Senior Advisory Board.

“My favorite memory of her was when she graciously called me during my council run to offer to provide her famous deviled eggs and sandwiches for my volunteers. They were delicious,” Shyne said. “Esther was a lovely soul and an important community member.”

“Esther was a role model for service to the community,” Councilman John Heilman said. “She was a great member of our Senior Advisory Board and a dedicated volunteer for so many community organizations. And the amazing thing is that she dedicated so much time to West Hollywood while still working in accounting well into her 90s. It’s hard to imagine West Hollywood without her.”

Her volunteer activities included working with Project Angel Food, the Democratic Party, the Maple Counseling Center and the cancer center in Santa Monica. She was also an active member of Congregation Kol Ami.

“I am brand new to Congregation Kol Ami,” Rabbi Barry M. Lutz said. “That being said, in that short time I’ve learned that Esther was to Kol Ami what she was to the rest of the West Hollywood community, an unwavering voice in pursuit of justice, a woman of great compassion who saw the image of God residing within each individual, a leader who pursued her vision for her community with unflagging energy and persistence, and perhaps most importantly, a woman who lived each day of her life to the fullest with exuberance, energy and a great deal of joy.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District, also got to know Baum when Horvath was a member of the West Hollywood City Council.

“Esther gave abundantly of her time and heart to the West Hollywood community,” Horvath said. “Not even age could stop her from coordinating successful National Night Out events, and volunteering with the organizations she loved. Esther’s life is a reminder that civic involvement can be profoundly rewarding and can have rippling impacts across your community. And West Hollywood will never be the same without her famous deviled eggs.”

Baum died peacefully on June 23. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and brothers Walter and Marvin. With Bob, Baum had a daughter, Rowan.

“I will always treasure the ways Esther touched my life, and I know all who knew her will continue to hold her close to heart,” Horvath said.