New BHHS baseball field named after donor alum

On July 11, the Beverly Hills Unified School District unanimously accepted a $250,000 donation from Beverly Hills High School alumni Irving Zakheim in exchange for the high school’s new baseball field being named after him.

The field is expected to be constructed in three years, and Zakheim will retain naming rights for 25 years after the field is completed, according to the contract.

This is not the first time Zakheim has donated to an alma mater. In 2016, he donated $1.6 million to CSUN Matadors Baseball to fund renovations of the university’s baseball field.

Speaking to a Spokane area business journal in 2014, Zakheim said that he wanted to be a pro baseball player as a young man, and he admired his coaches during his time at BHHS.