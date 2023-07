8000 Sunset Strip welcomes the community to a free live jazz performance by the Robert Kyle Duo on Saturday, July 22, from 1-3 p.m. Kyle is a saxophonist, flutist, composer, arranger, producer and educator. The duo will perform on the first level of the complex as part of a performance series held each Saturday. The Melanie Taylor Quartet will perform on July 29. 8000 Sunset Blvd. 8000sunset.shopkimco.com.