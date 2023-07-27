July 27, 2023

Mambéty film retrospective

Film lovers won’t want to miss “Djibril Diop Mambéty: An American Cinematheque Retrospective” running from Sunday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Los Feliz Theatre. Senegalese film director and actor Mambéty is best known for his two features, “Touki Bouki” and “Hyenas,” which will be shown along with “Le Franc” and “The Little Girl Who Sold The Sun.” See schedule for showtimes. General admission is $13. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.





