Major fire displaces 30 residents in Hollywood

Approximately 30 people were displaced by a fire in Hollywood on July 12 that caused heavy damage to two apartment buildings at 7764 Hollywood Blvd., near Genesee Avenue.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call around 5:30 p.m. about two vehicles on fire in a carport behind one of the buildings. Firefighters arrived minutes later and found the flames had spread to the attic of a 32-unit apartment building directly in front of the carport.

Residents were evacuated and firefighters rescued a disabled female resident from the second floor of the two-story building. She was taken to a hospital in fair condition. One firefighter also sustained a hand injury, authorities said.

The two buildings that were damaged are part of a three-building complex with very little space between the structures. As firefighters battled the flames in the initial building, the fire spread to a building directly to the east, which sustained heavy damage to its attic.

The LAFD categorized the incident as a major emergency structure fire, the highest level of emergency. Approximately 125 LAFD firefighters were deployed to the scene, along with personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The flames were extinguished in just over one hour and 40 minutes. The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety red-tagged the buildings, deeming them uninhabitable. Another building father east sustained smoke damage, authorities said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to assist the approximately 30 residents who were displaced from the two buildings. In partnership with the city of Los Angeles, an emergency shelter was established at the Hollywood Recreation Center.

Katy Winn, a resident of a building directly west of the primary building that was damaged, said it was a miracle everyone got out and nobody else was injured.

“I was getting ready to go to a meeting and I heard some screams. I came outside and looked to the right and saw smoke billowing from the next building,” Winn said. “The fire department was amazing. They were here in a flash and that probably made a big difference. I’m just grateful everybody got out.”