Legendary vocalist Tony Bennett remembered in Hollywood

Flowers were placed at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of vocalist Tony Bennett, who died on July 21 at age 96. Bennett’s career spanned eight decades. He had his first No. 1 song with “Because of You” in 1951, and many hits followed, including “Rags to Riches” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” Bennett received a star on the Walk of Fame on Feb. 8, 1960, at 1560 Vine St.