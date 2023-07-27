Latin Sounds at LACMA

Spend the evening with SitaraSon during the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Latin Sounds series on Saturday, July 29, from 5-7 p.m. LACMA welcomes world-renowned artists performing everything from Indigenous music to the latest sounds from Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, Peru and Los Angeles at the free concerts, held every Saturday during summer. SitaraSon performs Cuban dance music with influences from Afro-Cuban folklore. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.