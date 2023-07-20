Latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ flick delivers comfort food for the summer season

How does Tom Cruise usher in his 60s? Apparently driving a motorcycle off a cliff several times to get the perfect action shot for “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning, Part One.” Let’s put aside the myth that actors do their own stunts. Despite the rumor mill, even Cruise has a whole team of stunt professionals making him look good.

But on this one, the dude logged around 500 hours of skydive training to perform yet another dangerous scene. That’s become the signature move of these films, and the outcome works quite well, serving up thrills, slight intrigue and a decent enough plot.

Now that cliff-jumper ain’t as impressive as “Ghost Protocol’s” skyscraper sequence, but “Dead Reckoning” still holds up well, continuing a reliability streak four films strong. Add to all those big set pieces a true cut-from-the-headlines plot.

Prepare for a cliffhanger. No, not Ethan Hunt (Cruise) rock climbing like in “M:I 2.” This is the first in a pair of films, so be ready for an “Empire Strikes Back” moment as Ethan and his team of IMF agents take on an elusive A.I. called the Entity. The entire film is one big McGuffin chase.

Hunt, U.S. agents, arms dealer-launderer the White Widow (Vanessa Kirby), master thief Grace (Hayley Atwell) and even former IMF head Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny reprising his 1996 role) all want parts of a key somehow related to the Entity. Few know exactly what the key does, but they all have diverging opinions on who should wield it. Even Entity crony Gabriel (Esai Morales) doesn’t know what the key does, only that his mechanic master wants it.

Plenty of familiar tropes grace the screen. Human face masks more realistic than anything off the Party City rack, check. Ethan’s elaborate plans that go wrong, yep. Engineer Benji (Simon Peg) serving as a personal Google Map, of course. And Cruise running everywhere, done and done.

This entry’s major sequences include a desert shootout, several chase scenes and a train heist. Per usual, inventive physical combat replaces the summer’s affinity for noticeable CGI. But that doesn’t mean anything here is remotely believable. Every film keeps getting bigger (though none as ludicrous as the second installment), but they go big with such panache that it’s hard not to love them.

Perhaps the biggest weakness – and this might be a strength for some – is the film’s lack of a point. Cruise loves to champion films that add nothing of merit to the world. They’re fun, and that’s it. Plenty will surely hear that and cheer. Finally, pop culture without politics. Celebs should stick to entertainment, not causes. What a sad way to view media, but not the primary point here.

The problem comes in the form of the villain Gabriel. He’s a sadist who serves the Entity. His goals, motivations, beliefs don’t matter. Like a bland supervillain – not all, but plenty to choose from – this “M:I” bad guy feels more like a plot device than an intriguing figure. He’s what happens when filmmakers refuse to put their ear to the ground.

That’s particularly frustrating considering rising concerns about A.I. and what the film could pull from and explore. It need not be a commentary, but a rogue predictable algorithm makes for a great nemesis, so perhaps go all in on that.

But the film’s biggest weakness is its treatment of Isla (Rebecca Ferguson). The chemistry between Ferguson and Cruise across both previous films is palpable. Here, she’s a background player. The franchise now seems more interested in the dynamic between Hunt and Grace. Theoretically, that’s fine, but why does it have to happen at another great character’s expense?

Perhaps this all asks too much of “Mission: Impossible” films. They favor big, bold barrages of bombs and brawls. But they could do more if they want. Or at the very least care for more than just one character. Focus on Cruise alone gets a touch tiresome.

That said, “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning, Part 1” (wow, that’s a mouthful) delivers that popcorn fun best experienced at the movies on the hottest of summer days. Cheers to a thrilling romp, and may “Part Two” transcend the first.