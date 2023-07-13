L.A. lights up for Disability Pride

The city of Los Angeles has joined with Easterseals Southern California in observance of Disability Pride Month in July.

To bring awareness to disability inclusion in the City of Angels, Los Angeles City Hall, the Los Angeles International Airport pylons and The Magic Castle were lit in Easterseals’ signature orange color on July 5.

The lighting has extended beyond the 5th, with The Magic Castle lit until July 16. The Magic Castle is also flying the Disability Pride Flag during the same timeframe.

Disability Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate and honor the disability community.

“We welcome the support of our city’s leaders and influencers to raise awareness by shining a light on disability inclusion in the city of Los Angeles and across the nation,” said Mark Whitley, president & CEO of ESSC. “Together, in one of the world’s most diverse cities, we are striving to create a world that is welcoming to everyone. It’s as simple as treating everyone the way we would like to be treated – either personally, as an employer or in a business environment. Let each of us empower people with disabilities by becoming a voice for inclusion.”

“We illuminate City Hall to bring attention to disability awareness and to uplift people with bodily, cognitive, emotional and sensory disabilities – both visible and hidden,” said Councilwoman Nithya Raman, 4th District, who introduced the motion to light City Hall in observance of Disability Pride Month. “Everyone deserves to feel valued, respected and included and this is just one tool in our toolbox to increase visibility and combat the social stigmatization of disability.”

According to the CDC, 25% of U.S. residents, more than 61 million people across the country, have a disability. Of those, 23% live in California (more than 9 million), nearly 5.5 million in Southern California. One in 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, with 1 in 26 kids in California diagnosed with ASD.

ESSC assists more than 15,000 people with disabilities in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Kern, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties and is SoCal’s largest provider of autism services.

For information, visit easterseals.com/southerncal.